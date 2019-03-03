Home

Carol Louise Matthews passed away peacefully on December 17, 2018 of natural causes at the age of 94. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Louis Jack Matthews and her son Roy Bernard "Pete" Jester. She was born in Memphis, TN on June 4, 1924. In 1960, Carol and her children moved to Jacksonville, FL where she lived out the remainder of her years. Carol is survived by 2 daughters, Joy Weeks (Donald) & Harriet Courtney (Walt), 6 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. She and Jack met and began a beautiful & loving life together in 1971. Their passions were family, the Florida Gators, tailgating with friends, travel, cook outs and their big screen TV. In her final years, Carol made many wonderful friends and had quality, loving care atSunrise Assisted Living. She will be remembered and missed by family and friends

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 3, 2019
