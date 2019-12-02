|
|
McLarty
Carol McLarty, 86, of Taylor, Florida went to be with God on November 29, 2019.
She was born in Campville, Florida on May 31, 1933 to Clinton and Gracie Pitzer. She graduated from Hawthorne High School in 1952. She retired in 1999 from the State Employees Credit Union.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Burke, Doug, O.G, and Leslie, sisters Lawanna, Gracie, and Charlene.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years Ronald McLarty, son Edward (Kelly) McLarty, three grandchildren Dakota, Brandi, and Alexander, sister Thelma Beach, sisters-in-law Margery Rainey, Betty Sheely, and Patricia McLarty.
Funeral Service will be 11 AM Thursday December 5, 2019 in Evergreen Chapel. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are with Evergreen Funeral Home 4535 Main St Jacksonville, Fl 32206 (904) 353-3649.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019