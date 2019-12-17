|
|
Schoenberger
Carol Cooper Schoenberger, 83, passed away December 15, 2019. She was born in Kearny, NJ on May 19, 1936, daughter of the late William Donald Cooper and Cathryn Addis Coper. She graduated from Nutley High School (Nutley, NJ) and Duke University (1958). She became a teacher – and loved it! In Richmond, Virginia, where she was teaching French in the elementary grades, she met and married her dear husband, Edward Smith Schoenberger. They moved to Jacksonville in 1968.
Carol was very active in Riverside Presbyterian Church, serving as a bible study leader for Presbyterian Women for many years, and on various church committees. She returned to teaching (World Geography and Ancient and Medieval History) at the Episcopal School of Jacksonville, where she worked diligently to help every student reach their full potential. She loved reading and took particular pleasure in a well-turned phrase. Her greatest joy in recent years was time spent with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 47 years, Edward; her sister Ruth Cooper; and her brother Donald Cooper. She is survived by her daughter Nancy Holland (Steve) of Keene, New Hampshire, son Neil (Alison Emery) of Jacksonville, and grandchildren Evan and Rebecca Holland and Lindsay, Lukas, and Landry Schoenberger.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday December 19, 2019 a 2:00 pm at Riverside Presbyterian Church, 849 Park Street. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in memory of Carol to Riverside Presbyterian Church or a charity of your choosing.
Please Sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com
HARDAGE-GIDDENS, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd is serving the family
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019