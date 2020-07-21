1/1
Carol Siegrist
1946 - 2020
Carol Williams Siegrist, born March 23, 1946 died July 21, 2020 Carol was the only daughter of Mr. Jerry T. Williams and Mrs. Belva Williams, both deceased. She graduated from DuPont Senior High School, Jacksonville, Florida in 1964. She is predeceased by her older brother The Reverent Richard Williams. Carol worked for American National Bank in San Marco before meeting her husband Stephen Siegrist, they were married at San Jose (Grace Chapel) Episcopal Church June 18, 1966. She is survived by her daughter Stephanie Siegrist Garza (Jim, daughter Ashley and step children Jonathan, Jeffrey and Travis Garza) and her son Michael Stephan Siegrist (his fiance Julie, Brady, Christopher, Hunter and Amber). By her choosing, Carol will be cremated and a church service at a later date will be scheduled. Donations to a charity of your choice are welcome. Please feel free to sign the guest book. Arrangements will be handled through Naugle Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 21 to Jul. 26, 2020.
July 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. So sorry to hear about the passing of Carol.
Mal Ginsberg
Friend
