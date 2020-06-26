Grieve
Carol Lynn Tyler Grieve, 67, died on Saturday 6/20/20 at Haven Hospice in Orange Park, FL.
Carol's most valued role was as Mother and Grandmother to her 7 children and 15 grandchildren. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Carol had a long career in nursing and in her later years obtained her Family Nurse Practitioner License.
Carol is survived by her husband Barry Grieve, children Aaron Grieve, Jaime Haynes, Brigham Grieve, Elizabeth Tatum, Matthew Grieve, Nicole Grieve, and Keilani Sotelo. Grandchildren Isa Grieve 21, Amelia Grieve 17, Ellie Grieve 14, Isaac Grieve 12, Carlos Meza 12, Dillian Jackson 11, Kennedy Grieve 8, Lily Haynes 8, Annie Grieve 6, Matthew Grieve 6, Tyler Haynes 6, Jayden Haney 6, Elias Grieve 3, Ari Grieve 10months
Hardage Giddens Rivermead is serving the family.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Carol Lynn Tyler Grieve, 67, died on Saturday 6/20/20 at Haven Hospice in Orange Park, FL.
Carol's most valued role was as Mother and Grandmother to her 7 children and 15 grandchildren. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Carol had a long career in nursing and in her later years obtained her Family Nurse Practitioner License.
Carol is survived by her husband Barry Grieve, children Aaron Grieve, Jaime Haynes, Brigham Grieve, Elizabeth Tatum, Matthew Grieve, Nicole Grieve, and Keilani Sotelo. Grandchildren Isa Grieve 21, Amelia Grieve 17, Ellie Grieve 14, Isaac Grieve 12, Carlos Meza 12, Dillian Jackson 11, Kennedy Grieve 8, Lily Haynes 8, Annie Grieve 6, Matthew Grieve 6, Tyler Haynes 6, Jayden Haney 6, Elias Grieve 3, Ari Grieve 10months
Hardage Giddens Rivermead is serving the family.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.