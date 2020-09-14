Allen
Carol Viola Allen, 79, of Middleburg, FL passed away September 11, 2020. She was born on October 1, 1940, in Jacksonville, FL to the late Charles C. Allen and Jeanette Fletcher. Carol worked for the Clay County Property Appraiser. Some of Carol's hobbies were watching her beloved Florida Gators, beach bop dancing, dancing, and having cocktails with her girlfriends. She will be remembered as a loving sister, friend, and aunt.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents and older sister, Nellie Allen.
She is survived by her sister, Charlene Allen Miller; nieces, Cathy Finney and Debbie Curry; nephew, Ralph Henley, and multiple great-nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm, Thursday, September 17, 2020, in the Broadus-Raines Chapel with Dr. Tim McDaniel officiating.
