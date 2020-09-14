1/1
Carol Viola Allen
Allen
Carol Viola Allen, 79, of Middleburg, FL passed away September 11, 2020. She was born on October 1, 1940, in Jacksonville, FL to the late Charles C. Allen and Jeanette Fletcher. Carol worked for the Clay County Property Appraiser. Some of Carol's hobbies were watching her beloved Florida Gators, beach bop dancing, dancing, and having cocktails with her girlfriends. She will be remembered as a loving sister, friend, and aunt.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents and older sister, Nellie Allen.
She is survived by her sister, Charlene Allen Miller; nieces, Cathy Finney and Debbie Curry; nephew, Ralph Henley, and multiple great-nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm, Thursday, September 17, 2020, in the Broadus-Raines Chapel with Dr. Tim McDaniel officiating.
Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.broadusraines.com.
Arrangements are under the care of BROADUS-RAINES FUNERAL HOME, 501 Spring St., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. (904) 284-4000
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Broadus-Raines Funeral Home
501 Spring Street
Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
904-284-4000
