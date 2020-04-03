Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services
5065 Soutel Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32208
904-924-9400
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services
5065 Soutel Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Washington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Washington

Add a Memory
Carol Washington Obituary
Washington
Mrs. Carol Washington transitioned April 1, 2020. Visitation TUESDAY, April 7, 2020, from 5 – 7:00 PM at The Soutel Chapel. She is survived by husband, Anderson Washington, Jr.; children, Sharon, Annette, Shelia, Jeanette, Charlena, Anthony, Adrian, Anderson, Michael; 25 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Dr, 904.924.9400. View full obit at jefralin.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -