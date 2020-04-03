|
|
Washington
Mrs. Carol Washington transitioned April 1, 2020. Visitation TUESDAY, April 7, 2020, from 5 – 7:00 PM at The Soutel Chapel. She is survived by husband, Anderson Washington, Jr.; children, Sharon, Annette, Shelia, Jeanette, Charlena, Anthony, Adrian, Anderson, Michael; 25 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Dr, 904.924.9400. View full obit at jefralin.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020