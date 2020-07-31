Welch
Carol 'Dell' Jolley Welch passed away quietly at the age of 85 on July 27, 2020. Dell was born on August 20, 1934. She married her lifetime love Ret. USAF Major William Jackson Welch Jr. December 15, 1956. After Jack retired from the Air Force they started a successful printing business, The Creative Printing Place, Inc. where she continued to work until last year. She put her heart into everything she did, working hard at the business, cooking, gardening, and countless home projects. Above all of this, her family was the most important thing to her. She loved her four sons with all of her heart and instilled in them the wonderful values that have served them well all of their lives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jack, granddaughter Jaqueline, and her brother Doug Jolley. Her life will forever be cherished in the lives of her family and sons David Welch (Dinah), Dan Welch, Rick Welch (Annelie), and Tom Welch (Erin). She especially cherished her role as grandmother to Nicholas, Julianna, Alex, and Jack Welch as well as Addison, Sophie, and Lauren Welch.
Flowers or donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the charity of your choice
. Due to COVID-19, a private memorial service will be held at the Jacksonville National Cemetery on August 21, 2020. There will be a celebration of life to be announced at a later date.
