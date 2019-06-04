Wilson

Carol Deters Wilson, age 93, went to be with the Lord on May 31, 2019 at the Windsor Ortega Memory Care Facility, a loving and caring facility. She was born on April 8, 1926 to William and Helen Deters in Charleston, South Carolina. She has two sisters; Barbara Roskind (Donald) and Evelyn Feltman (James). They moved to Jacksonville, Florida where she attended Mattie V. Rutherford Elementary School, Kirby Smith Junior High, and Andrew Jackson High School. She went on to attend Florida State University, where she graduated with a Bachelor of the Arts Degree. Carol was fluent in Spanish, and was employed by the American Association of Blood Banks in Miami, Florida. Carol married Lonnie W. Wilson in 1955, with whom she moved back to Jacksonville to raise three children; Mitchell Wilson (Mona), Gloria James (Kelly Mike), and Alan Wilson. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church for sixty-four years; volunteering as a Sunday school teacher, food pantry worker, Cub Scout den mother and a dedicated member of the visitation team. Carol loved music, dancing, camping, and going to the beach with her family. She retired after 33 years and enjoyed traveling the country with Lonnie in their motor home. Carol was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Lonnie and her son, Alan. She leaves behind seven grandchildren; Jeremiah James (Laura), Jason Wilson (Lindsey), Jonathon Wilson, Christina Abstein (Jack), Blake Wilson (Kaitlyn), Justin James and Clay Wilson, nine great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. We will always carry her memory in our hearts. Family and friends are invited to the following events, held in honor of Carol's life; a visitation on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 729 Edgewood Avenue South, Jacksonville, FL. 32205, followed by a funeral service on June 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1415 McDuff Avenue South, Jacksonville, FL 32205. A committal ceremony will immediately follow at Riverside Memorial Park, 7242 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32205. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Carol's name to Trinity Lutheran Church. Arrangements under the care of Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park & Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Blvd, 904-781-9262.

