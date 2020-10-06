Carol Wilson

Wilson
Carol Ann Werner Wilson, 89, passed away on October 3, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. Carol was born in Utica, New York. She graduated from Russell Sage College in Troy, New York. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Ronald Lewis and Lenore McLoughlin Werner. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, George Washington Wilson; two children, Dave Wilson of Jacksonville, Diane Wilson Beaty of Hamilton, Ohio; 7 grandchildren and10 great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed, yet forever remembered.
A Memorial Service will be held October 9, 2020 at 12:00pm at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel and Cemetery, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL with (family and friends invited) burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Cypress Village Senior Living Employee Fund. Please visit www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com
to leave words of comfort for the family. Arrangements under the care and direction of Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207, (904)-737-7171.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com