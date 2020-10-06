1/1
Carol Wilson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilson
Carol Ann Werner Wilson, 89, passed away on October 3, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. Carol was born in Utica, New York. She graduated from Russell Sage College in Troy, New York. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Ronald Lewis and Lenore McLoughlin Werner. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, George Washington Wilson; two children, Dave Wilson of Jacksonville, Diane Wilson Beaty of Hamilton, Ohio; 7 grandchildren and10 great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed, yet forever remembered.
A Memorial Service will be held October 9, 2020 at 12:00pm at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel and Cemetery, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL with (family and friends invited) burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Cypress Village Senior Living Employee Fund. Please visit www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com to leave words of comfort for the family. Arrangements under the care and direction of Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207, (904)-737-7171.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel
4801 SAN JOSE BLVD
Jacksonville, FL 32207
9047377171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved