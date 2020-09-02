Knoetgen
Carole J. Knoetgen passed away on August 29, 2020. She was born March 26, 1935, in Brooklyn, NY. She attended Our Lady of Wisdom High School and was a natural athlete; in fact, Carole met her future husband, Bob Knoetgen, in a Boys vs. Girls softball game. After graduating from high school, Carole got an associate degree in Business and then worked in NYC. After Bob graduated from college, they got married and spent over 30 years in Huntington, NY. Carole and Bob moved to Jacksonville, FL, in 1995 and more recently to Ponte Vedra/Del Webb in St. Johns County. Carole was very generous throughout life, always thinking of others versus herself. Once she became a senior citizen, she was besieged with three different cancers spaced five years apart and multiple other surgeries. And with it all, she had the courage to carry-on. Carole and Bob had 60+ years together. She leaves behind her husband and two sons, Peter and John; and five grandchildren. Private services and inurnment will take place at Ponte Vedra Valley. Please sign the online guestbook at www.pontevedravalley.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com