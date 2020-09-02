1/
Carole J. Knoetgen
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carole's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Knoetgen
Carole J. Knoetgen passed away on August 29, 2020. She was born March 26, 1935, in Brooklyn, NY. She attended Our Lady of Wisdom High School and was a natural athlete; in fact, Carole met her future husband, Bob Knoetgen, in a Boys vs. Girls softball game. After graduating from high school, Carole got an associate degree in Business and then worked in NYC. After Bob graduated from college, they got married and spent over 30 years in Huntington, NY. Carole and Bob moved to Jacksonville, FL, in 1995 and more recently to Ponte Vedra/Del Webb in St. Johns County. Carole was very generous throughout life, always thinking of others versus herself. Once she became a senior citizen, she was besieged with three different cancers spaced five years apart and multiple other surgeries. And with it all, she had the courage to carry-on. Carole and Bob had 60+ years together. She leaves behind her husband and two sons, Peter and John; and five grandchildren. Private services and inurnment will take place at Ponte Vedra Valley. Please sign the online guestbook at www.pontevedravalley.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ponte Vedra Valley Funeral Home
4750 Palm Valley Road
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
(904) 285-1130
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved