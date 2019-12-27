|
Royal
Carole Emerson Royal transitioned from her earthly life in the early hours of December 25, 2019. She was born with great anticipation on January 10, 1946, in Gainesville, Florida to Carrol Beacham "C.B." Emerson, Jr. and Lillian Mack Emerson. The family moved to Jacksonville in 1947, making their home in the Lake Forest area where Carole attended local schools, graduating in 1964 from Ribault High School. Carole married the love of her life, Jim Royal, in November 1971. Together they had two exceptional sons, of whom she was so very proud, especially as they both attained the rank of Eagle Scout and Order of the Arrow. Carole spent many years as a Judicial Assistant to the Honorable Frederick B. Tygart and was a founding member of the Judicial Assistants Association of Florida, holding many offices including President. She worked tirelessly to lobby for better benefits, training, and pay for the JA's. Carole loved her family and its history. She loved to cook and entertain and had a large collection of cookbooks. Carole enjoyed reading, shopping for jewelry, and doting on her sons and grandchildren. After retirement she especially enjoyed spending time with Jim in their mountain home and sharing traditions with her grandchildren.
Carole is survived by her loving husband James T. "Jim" Royal; her son and daughter-in-law Jeff and Stephanie Royal; and two precious grandchildren Grace and Matthew. She was predeceased by her son Jimmy Royal last Christmas Day. Carole is also survived by her three sisters and brothers-in-law, Jean and Emery Clance, Kaye and Stan Stephens, and Beth and Reggie Touchton; her uncle Jim Emerson (Joanna); beloved cousins, nieces and nephews, and extended family. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, December 31, at 11:00 a.m. at the Historic Micanopy Cemetery, 401 W Smith Ave, Micanopy, FL 32667. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Micanopy Historic Cemetery or Community Hospice and Palliative Care 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville 32257.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019