James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
(904) 766-0436
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:30 AM
Victory in Christ Bible Church
2525 Edgewood Ave. W.
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Victory in Christ Bible Church
2525 Edgewood Ave. W.
Caroline Hammond
Hammond
Caroline Hammond a resident of Jax, FL, passed February 24, 2020.
She was a member of Victory in Christ Bible Church.,2525 Edgewood Ave. W., Elder W. F. Faust, Jr., pastor. Survivors include son, Anthony B. Hammond; daughters, Gail D. Haines and(Charles), Barbara D. Wright (Elton); grandchildren, Luther Funches (Kourtney), Courtney Hammond and Ashton McKesson; a host of great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00 am at her church. Visitation of friends will be held at the mortuary, Friday from 5-8 and in the church, Saturday from 9:30 am until the hour of service. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc., 3631 Moncrief Rd
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
