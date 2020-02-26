|
Hammond
Caroline Hammond a resident of Jax, FL, passed February 24, 2020.
She was a member of Victory in Christ Bible Church.,2525 Edgewood Ave. W., Elder W. F. Faust, Jr., pastor. Survivors include son, Anthony B. Hammond; daughters, Gail D. Haines and(Charles), Barbara D. Wright (Elton); grandchildren, Luther Funches (Kourtney), Courtney Hammond and Ashton McKesson; a host of great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00 am at her church. Visitation of friends will be held at the mortuary, Friday from 5-8 and in the church, Saturday from 9:30 am until the hour of service. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc., 3631 Moncrief Rd
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020