Carolyn Alford Chambliss passed away peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2019 at the age of 84 at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Denton, Texas.

Carolyn was born to Walter Hoyle Alford and Dorothy Marie Horne Alford in Jacksonville, Florida on February 21, 1935. Growing up she spent many magical summers as a camper and then later as a counselor at Skyland Camp for Girls in Clyde, NC. She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and attended Florida State University for two years. While at Florida State, Carolyn became a member of Kappa Delta sorority where she made many lifelong friends. In 1954, Carolyn eloped with the love of her life, John Oliver Chambliss, III of Jacksonville, Florida. She returned to school at Jacksonville University, obtaining her Bachelor of Science degree in 1964. Following this, she started her 33-year career as an educator with Duval County Public Schools. During this time, she continued her education by receiving her Masters and Doctor of Education degrees from the University of Florida at Gainesville.

Over the years, Carolyn enjoyed genealogy, fishing, painting and various other artistic hobbies. Following her retirement, she spent many years traveling throughout the world with her sister, Vesta. She enjoyed bird watching at home and on multiple continents, became a Master Gardener, and enjoyed summer trips with her grandchildren. Carolyn moved from

Jacksonville to Frisco, Texas in December 2013.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and by her beloved husband of 43 years. She is survived by her son, John Oliver Chambliss, IV (Joyce) of Greensboro, NC, and her daughter, Dale Chambliss Long (Bill) of Plano, TX, and grandchildren Brian Chambliss (Meredith) of Charlotte, NC and Emily Chambliss (Megan) of Four Oaks, NC; sister Vesta Alford Beany of Jacksonville, FL; sister-in-law Nancy Jane Steed (John) of Acworth, GA; and dear aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In keeping with her wishes, no service or memorial will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jacksonville Humane Society, 8464 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216, or to the First United Methodist Church, 225 E Duval St, Jacksonville, FL 32202.