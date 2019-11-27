|
|
BUCKLEY
Carolyn Margaret Smart Buckley (Callie), 87, born in Howland, Maine on February 10, 1932, died November 25, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. She is survived by her children, Mary Smith, Janet (Mike) Kimmell, Rick Buckley, and Karen (Jeff) Shelton; her daughter-in-law, Teresa Buckley; 13 grandchildren, Josh (Lori) Kimmell, Shaun Kimmell, Jeffrey Kimmell, Meredith (David) Alexander, Dustin (Amanda) Smith, Ashley (Cory) Gresham, Brent Buckley, Don Buckley, Amanda (Mark) Holder, Apryl Shelton, Abby (Adam) Guyer, Hannah Shelton, and Clara Shelton; 14 great-grandchildren, Logan Alexander, Faith Alexander, Brooke Smith, James Smith, Emma Rose Smith, Lily Kimmell, Sam Kimmell, Annie George, Buckley Gresham, Sullivan Gresham, Paisley Holder, Kaloeb Parker, Reed Guyer and Rhys Guyer; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald Buckley, her son Greg Buckley, her parents John and Mary Smart, and her two sisters, Martha Whalen and Rosemary Nelson. Mrs. Buckley was a rare beauty whose most treasured roles were those of wife, mother and grandmother. She cherished and cared for her family and others well and beautifully. She was a follower of Christ and a member of Highlands Baptist Church since 1961. There she taught Sunday School for more than 50 years, and continued to be a faithful member of the choir and music ministry. Her lasting legacy is her faith. She impacted this world, and our hearts, greatly. She will be missed more than we have words to express. Funeral Services will be held 11 A.M. Saturday, November 30, at Highlands Baptist Church with Dr. Art Taylor officiating. Her 6 grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one (1) hour prior to service. Donations may be made in her memory to Highlands Baptist Church, 2159 Broward Rd, Jacksonville, Florida 32218. Arrangement under the care of Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 1426 Rowe Ave, Jacksonville, Florida 32208. (904)768-2596
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019