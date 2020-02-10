Home

Fraser Funeral Home
8168 Normandy Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32221-6649
(904) 781-4314
Carolyn Fant Foley

Carolyn Fant Foley Obituary
Foley
Carolyn Fant Foley passed away on Thursday, February 6th with her family by her side. Born in Macon Ga., she spent most of her life in Jacksonville with her loving husband of 69 years Jerimiah S. Foley, III who survives her. She spent many years working in children's clothing stores on St. Johns Ave. in Riverside-Avondale.
Carolyn had a zest for life that would strike up a conversation with anyone about anything. She loved to laugh as she filled every room she entered with her smile. She and Jerry toured the country often in vintage cars and found many friends in the hobby.
Her daughter Michele and husband Paul Parsells of Camp Hill Pa, granddaughter Rachel Travers, her husband Rob and their son Rhys of Blakeslee Pa. and granddaughter Ashley Parsells of Lemoyne Pa. also survive her. Carolyn was predeceased by her son Jerimiah S. Foley IV and her sister Ann Bennett.
Her family would like to thank the staff at Ortega Gardens for the wonderful care she received over the last few years of her life.
A celebration of her life will be held graveside at Oaklawn Cemetery 4801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville on Friday, February 14th at 1:00 pm.
Condolences may be shared with Fraser Funeral Home 8168 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, Florida 32221. Website, fraserfuneralhome.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
