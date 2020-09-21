Gordon
Carolyn Gordon of Kingsland, GA, formerly of Jacksonville, passed from this life to join her Heavenly Father Sept. 17, 2020. She was 89 and had battled Parkinson's disease for several years. She went peacefully to sleep surrounded by her earthly family and woke up surrounded by family members who had preceded her. She leaves to mourn her passing her husband of 68 years Edsel, son Mike and daughter Debbie (Wayne) Griffis. Others who loved and will miss her include her nephews Brad and Jeff Duggan, 6 grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren and many cousins and friends. She owned and operated Carolyn's Book Corner on Jacksonville's Southside until her retirement in 1990. Carolyn was born March 6, 1931 in Leesburg, FL to Harry and Nannie (Thomas) Duggan. She grew up in Elkins, WV where she met and married the love of her life, Edsel. She and Edsel moved back to Florida in 1970 settling in Jacksonville where they resided until their move to Kingsland in 2016. She was a longtime member of Englewood Baptist Church and a woman of great faith who believed prayer was as much a part of life as breathing. Her special loves outside her family were her long-haired Chihuahuas and feeding "her" hummingbirds. In addition to being an avid reader, her interests were traveling in the R.V., shopping, and family get-togethers, especially during the Christmas holidays, her favorite time of year. Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Funeral Home, 4300 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207 is serving the family. A celebration of Carolyn's life will be held in the chapel on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 10:00am-11:00am. Funeral services to begin at 11:00am, officiated by Pastor Billy Jones, with interment to follow at Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Carolyn wished for donations to be made to Englewood Baptist Church Building Fund.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com