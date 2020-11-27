1/1
Carolyn Hodges Martin
Ms. Carolyn Hodges Martin, born October 26, 1944, to the late Ruby and Wyllie B. Hodges Sr., passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, in Baldwin. Carolyn worked at the Federal Bureau of Investigations for several years before her forty-three-year career with the United States Postal Service; most of those years being spent in Daytona Beach. She lived life to the fullest, had great adventures, and did it her way. Carolyn had three great loves during her life: Jimmy Dominy (deceased), John Martin (deceased), and Russell Myers. Those who knew and loved Carolyn, knew her to be strong-willed, opinionated, and deeply passionate about what she believed in. She is survived by her daughter: Kelli Dominy; grandchildren: Jessica Dominy and Don (Alicia) Dominy; great-grandchildren: Jarrett, Miranda, Matthew, and Vera; sister: Sandra (Lester) Frier; brother: Wyllie B. (Lynn) Hodges Jr.; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her longtime friends: Christi "Chrispy Crème" Stephens and Nancy "Fancy Nancy" Schmidt who helped her on her difficult journey. She was preceded in death by her grandson: Joshua Dominy and her sister: Helen Mayes. Kelli, Jesi, and Don have been honored to spend time caring for Carolyn during her final days. She will be missed by many.
A celebration of Carolyn's life will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, December 4, 2020, in the chapel of Warren Funeral Services of Baldwin with Reverend Ike Mathews officiating. Her family will receive friends at 10:30 am, in the chapel, the morning of the service.
Warren Funeral Services of Baldwin is honored to serve the Martin Family. Please leave online condolences at www.warrenfuneralservices.com.
