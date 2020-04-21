|
|
Hurst
Carolyn Sue Hurst, 73, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020, at the Community Hospice Douglas Center for Caring in Jacksonville, Florida. She was born in Savannah, Georgia on June 13, 1946. She spent her childhood living in several states, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, and ultimately settled in Florida. She was a 1964 graduate of Ribault Senior High School, where she was a member of the German club, the girls' basketball team, and the newspaper staff. She enjoyed many friendships and a 37-year career with American Heritage Life Insurance Company (Allstate), retiring in 2016. She had a passion for life and was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed holidays with family, reading books, and spending time with her pets.
She is predeceased by her father Terry Collins and her mother Marion De Ella Collins. She is survived by daughters Dawn Geisler and Melissa Kier (Kevin), grandchildren Christopher Geisler, Savannah Geisler, and Jordan Kier, a great-granddaughter, Audrey Geisler, sisters Julie Dedmon and Denise Kulp (Dennis), and a brother Michael Collins (Liz). Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private family burial service was held in her honor at Oaklawn Cemetery on April 25, 2020.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd., 904-737-7171. Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020