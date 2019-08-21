|
Lay
Carolyn Isaacs Lay departed her wonderful life, peacefully, on August 18, 2019. She was born June 5, 1921 to Mark and Freddie Grace (Hayes) Isaacs. She was the second of three daughters and the sister to four half-siblings. She was a proud mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt and a great friend to many.
A visitation will be held from 6-8pm, Friday, August 23, 2019 at Hardage-Giddens, The Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd. Interment will be held at 10am, Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Oaklawn Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at 11am at Lakewood United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to any of the following: Lakewood United Methodist Church, Haven Hospice, Elder Source.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019