Carolyn Stair Phillips, age 83, passed away peacefully April 4, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Clara Stair, and her daughter Lynn Phillips.

Carolyn is the much loved mother of Dave Phillips and wife Michelle, and Cheri Locke and husband Dickie. She was the cherished grandmother of her three grandchildren, Blake and Miles Phillips and Alexandra Locke.

Carolyn grew up in Oak Ridge Tennessee, graduated from UT Memphis and was a practicing pediatric nurse before dedicating her life to teaching and living the Word of God. Carolyn's real gifts were in her ministry to women where she taught thousands and counseled hundreds more. She touched many ministries during her 31 years on staff at Christian Family Chapel, established the women's board that hosted annual Christmas outreaches and retreats, Open Hearts, MEMS, Mending Hearts, bringing in MOPS, and countless more. She was also involved in JIBS and SALTS. Those who have benefited from her service are immeasurable. As we will all deeply miss her, we know that she is rejoicing with her Savior in Heaven while trying to hold up her heavily jeweled crown!

A Celebration of this amazing lady will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Christian Family Chapel, 10365 Old St. Augustine Road, Jacksonville Florida, 32257 at 2:00 PM with a reception immediately following.

We want to express our deepest appreciation to Michelle for continual care and commitment to our Mother. To the team at Brookdale Mandarin Central our sincere thanks for the loving care of Carolyn for so many years – you're part of the family. Additionally, thank you to Taylor Care Center for their tender care for all of us during Mom's last days.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Carolyn Phillips Memorial Fund for Women's Ministry, at Redemptive Leadership International (RLI), by visiting RLI's website at http://www.rli.world/give- to-rli or mailing a check to: Redemptive Leadership International c/o Carolyn Phillips Fund, P O Box 23906, Jacksonville, FL 32241-3906. Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 6, 2019