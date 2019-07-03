Home

Carthage Chapel - JACKSONVILLE
929 W BEAVER ST
Jacksonville, FL 32204
(904) 354-0545
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carthage Chapel - JACKSONVILLE
929 W BEAVER ST
Jacksonville, FL 32204
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Morning Star Freewill Baptist Church
1528 East 20th Street
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
Carrie B. Ashe Obituary
Ashe
Carrie B Ashe, a resident of 230 East 1st Street, Jacksonville, Fl., passed July 1, 2019. Mrs. Ashe is survived by a devoted family that includes daughters: Willer Bradley, Shirley Ashe; grandchildren: Yolanda Baker (Arthur), Stephanie Gardner (Wayne), Zia Bradley; greatgrandchildren: Jarveal, Jarell, Janae, KaDarius, LaDarius; a host of other relatives and friends.
Mrs. Ashe may be viewed Friday, July 5, 2019, at Carthage Chapel from 4:00 p.m. Until 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Morning Star Freewill Baptist Church, 1528 East 20th Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32206 and the interment will be in Edgewood Cemetery.
Carthage Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 929 West Beaver Street
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 3 to July 5, 2019
