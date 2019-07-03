|
Ashe
Carrie B Ashe, a resident of 230 East 1st Street, Jacksonville, Fl., passed July 1, 2019. Mrs. Ashe is survived by a devoted family that includes daughters: Willer Bradley, Shirley Ashe; grandchildren: Yolanda Baker (Arthur), Stephanie Gardner (Wayne), Zia Bradley; greatgrandchildren: Jarveal, Jarell, Janae, KaDarius, LaDarius; a host of other relatives and friends.
Mrs. Ashe may be viewed Friday, July 5, 2019, at Carthage Chapel from 4:00 p.m. Until 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Morning Star Freewill Baptist Church, 1528 East 20th Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32206 and the interment will be in Edgewood Cemetery.
Carthage Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 929 West Beaver Street
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 3 to July 5, 2019