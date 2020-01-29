|
Mrs. Carrie Black transitioned from this life on January 26, 2020. She was 92 years old. She was born on September 15, 1927 in Pinehurst, GA. She is preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Arthur Black, Jr., her stepson Arthur James Black and her daughter-in-law, Katrise Manuel Black. She leaves to cherish her memories, 4 loving children, Patricia, Deborah (Charles), Malcolm, Sr. (Riverview, FL) and Derrick, Sr., (Tina) (Riverview, FL) several grandchildren including- Shana (Ron), Malcolm, Jr. (Jasmine), Breon, Latirea (Muhammed), Derrick, Jr., Shanetta, and Devin; 12 great-grandchildren, a devoted sister- Mrs. Olivia McKenzie of Washington DC, nephews, Emmit, Ronald (Joan) and Larry McKenzie, a host of other cousins and friends including Ms. Gloria Simon. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Second Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Derrick Mercer, Pastor, 954 Kings Road. Interment in Restlawn Cemeteries. Viewing will be held on Friday at the mortuary from 4-7PM. Arrangements entrusted to: A. B. Coleman Mortuary, 5660 Moncrief Rd., (904) 768-0507, Arlene B. Coleman, FDIC. Please sign the guestbook @ www.abcolemanmortuary.net
