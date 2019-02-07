Florida Times-Union Obituaries
|
Services
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
(904) 766-0436
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Tabernacle Bapt. Inst. Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Tabernacle Bapt. Inst. Church
ALLEN
Carrie Lue V. Allen a resident of Jax, FL passed Feb. 2, 2019. She was a member of Tabernacle Bapt. Inst. Church, Rev. Michael C. Edwards, pastor.
Survivors include: daughters, Cassandra Newberry(Kenneth) and Veronica D. Allen; 4 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends.
Funeral service will be held Saturday at 11:00 am at her church. Visitation of friends will be held at the mortuary, Friday from 5-8pm and in the church Saturday from 9:30 am until the hour of service.
Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc 3631 Moncrief Rd.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 7, 2019
