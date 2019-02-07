|
ALLEN
Carrie Lue V. Allen a resident of Jax, FL passed Feb. 2, 2019. She was a member of Tabernacle Bapt. Inst. Church, Rev. Michael C. Edwards, pastor.
Survivors include: daughters, Cassandra Newberry(Kenneth) and Veronica D. Allen; 4 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends.
Funeral service will be held Saturday at 11:00 am at her church. Visitation of friends will be held at the mortuary, Friday from 5-8pm and in the church Saturday from 9:30 am until the hour of service.
Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc 3631 Moncrief Rd.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 7, 2019