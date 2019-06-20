ADAMS

The funeral service for Carrie Mae Adams will be held 1 PM, Saturday, June 22nd, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3003 Soutel Drive. Interment will be in the Edgewood Cemetery, 4519 Edgewood Drive. Ms. Adams departed this life on June 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Adams; sons, Johnnie Adams, and Reginald Adams. She leaves to cherish her memories, her 7 sons, Charles Adams, Atlanta, Ga, Roy Alvin (Minnie), Shadrach (Irene), Walter (Annette), Bernard (Virginia), Michael and Eric K. Adams. Her five daughters, Edith Feacher (James), Claudia Williams, Brenda Peek (Robert), Cynthia Farley and Sharon Adams, all of Jacksonville, FL. Also, left to cherish her great memories are 39 grandchildren, 67 great- grandchildren, 15 great, great, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many loving spiritual friends. Viewing for Ms. Adams will be held Friday at Funerals by T.S Warden 4315 North Main Street, Jacksonville from 5 PM -7 PM. Please sign the family guest book. Thanks to Community Hospice and Palliative Care for all the love and support shown to her during her illness. Arrangements in care of Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main Street, 765-1234

