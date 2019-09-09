|
Carrie Carr Touchton passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Community Hospice Acosta-Rua Center. Carrie was born on August 9, 1931, in Dothan, Alabama to the late Thomas Denton Carr and Lola Bea Spann Carr. Their family moved to Jacksonville in 1942, settling in the Lackawanna neighborhood. She attended Lackawanna Elementary, John Gorrie Junior High and Robert E. Lee High School (Class of January 1950). The Carrs were members of Trinity Baptist Church, where she made lifelong friends and where she met Reginald F. Touchton. Carrie and Reginald were married on February 28, 1953. They were married 57 years at the time of his death. Carrie spent her career in Banking. She encouraged Reginald to go to college and financially sacrificed and supported him while he earned his Bachelor of Arts and Master of Education degrees from the University of Florida and his Doctor of Education from Nova University. She was a huge Gator fan. Carrie was very proud of Reginald, who was a professor at Florida Junior College (now known as Florida State College at Jacksonville) beginning in 1964. He was the tenth professor hired and spent thirty years as a professor and administrator at the college. Carrie is survived by her only child, Reginald F. Touchton, Jr. (Reggie) and his wife, Beth. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Loretta Adams Carr and Barbara Sikes Carr; and her beloved cousin Dorothy Spann Edmonds of Columbus, Georgia. Her sister-in-law Anna Milligan Touchton passed away only eight hours after Carrie. Carrie is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly. Family and friends are invited to gather on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. to celebrate and remember Carrie's life at her graveside in the Old Gravelly Hill section of Riverside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, Carrie asked for contributions to support the Doctor Reginald F. Touchton, Sr. Nursing Scholarship Fund at Florida State College at Jacksonville, 501 W. State Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202. Arrangements are under the direction of Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park & Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville, Florida 32205.
