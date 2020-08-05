1/1
Carroll Pittman
Pittman
Carroll Pittman, age 85, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in Jacksonville, FL. Carroll was born a twin with sister, Carolyn, on February 11, 1935, in Jacksonville, FL to Geneva Bernice Pittman (Norman) and Clarence C. Pittman. He was raised in Jacksonville, FL and after High School, he enlisted in the US Army. After the military, he returned to Jacksonville, FL. where he met and married Carolyn J. Pelt August 23, 1958, and they attended Oak Crest Methodist Church for several years.
Carroll began his career with Simmons Beauty Rest and was the first hire at the Jacksonville, FL warehouse, then retired after 35 years of service. After taking a few months off he became restless and decided to take a position as a Security Guard at NAS JAX for 7 years until he decided to truly retire and enjoy life.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, parents, and five siblings. In his spare time, Carroll was a member of the PBA, Drag Racing, Bird Hunting, Fishing, Gambling at the Hard Rock, and shooting the breeze with friends at the Dunkin Donuts. Carroll will be missed dearly by his son Michael Pittman; daughter Angie Evernden(Rick); grandchildren Amber Saunders(Ted), Chad Evernden, and great-grandchild Kaley Paige Saunders; sister Loree Pittman Wilsher and children Vicki Turner and Sherian Wilsher-Berteau (Jeff); sister Janice A. Pittman, and children Heather and Scott; Yvonne Pittman (sister-in-law) and children Bobby(Cindi) and Jerry; as well as many other cousins and family members.
Family will receive friends and family on Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 12:00 p.m until 1:00 p.m. at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32205. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow the services at Riverside Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Carroll's honor to Haven Hospice, 745 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL 32065, or the charity of your choice.
Please visit hgriversidefuneralhome.com to leave online condolences for the family. HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, is serving the family.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hardage-Giddens Riverside Funeral Home
7242 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32205
9047819262
