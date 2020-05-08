Carter Fender Banks
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Banks
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Carter Fender Banks on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Carter was a devoted husband, loving father, beloved brother, and friend to many.
He was born August 25, 1958, in Jacksonville, FL to Albert and Alice Banks and is survived by his wife Donna Wallace Banks, son Marshall Bridgman Banks (Morgan), step-son John George Nichols, step-daughter Laura Marie Nichols, sister Christina Banks Hale (Ben), niece Justine Hale Milosev (Nikola), nephew Trey Hale (Isley) and cousins Hope Hana (Richard), Robert O'Quinn (Susie), and Seaborn O'Quinn (Nani).
Carter graduated from Sandalwood High School and the University of Florida where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. He had a career in the mortgage loan business for over thirty years. Carter's passions included fishing, hunting, golfing, performance driving, but most of all helping others.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
There will be a celebration of life forthcoming.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
May 9, 2020
Carter and I grew up together. We lived 2 blocks from each other and his grandmother lived 2 doors down. We played little league baseball together, and played on the same basketball teams from 3rd through 9th grades. In Jr High we did everything together. Even though we have only talked a few times during our adult years, I know I will miss Carter forever. God Bless you my friend, Rest In Peace.
Mike Young
Friend
May 9, 2020
Mike Young
Friend
May 9, 2020
I met Carter at the first Autocross that I drove in. It was here in Jacksonville. I wasn't sure of the course... so he rode with me.. we became friends then. I would see him at the track and we conferred with each other about improvements to our cars... both using the same shop in Orlando... He advised me about techniques for upgrading my brake lines and had me send him pictures to assure that they had been done correctly. I let him drive my 911 back from dinner in Savannah one night when we were up at Roebling... he was excited to drive a 911 with a manual transmission... it was amusing.. he kept asking me whether he was in the right gear... ... Anyway he was such a great guy to be around and count as a friend. I will miss him a lot. Please accept my condolences..
Herb Nicholas
Friend
May 8, 2020
I will truly miss Carter . I grew up with him and went to school at Sandalwood with him . I know he is in a better place . A place of no pain or suffering. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family .
Jeff Grimes
Friend
May 8, 2020
Carter was an amazing man and will be missed greatly. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Jonathan Philips
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved