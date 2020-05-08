I met Carter at the first Autocross that I drove in. It was here in Jacksonville. I wasn't sure of the course... so he rode with me.. we became friends then. I would see him at the track and we conferred with each other about improvements to our cars... both using the same shop in Orlando... He advised me about techniques for upgrading my brake lines and had me send him pictures to assure that they had been done correctly. I let him drive my 911 back from dinner in Savannah one night when we were up at Roebling... he was excited to drive a 911 with a manual transmission... it was amusing.. he kept asking me whether he was in the right gear... ... Anyway he was such a great guy to be around and count as a friend. I will miss him a lot. Please accept my condolences..

Herb Nicholas

Friend