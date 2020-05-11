Or Copy this URL to Share

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Carter Fender Banks on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Carter was a devoted husband, loving father, beloved brother, and friend to many.

He was born August 25, 1958, in Jacksonville, FL to Albert and Alice Banks and is survived by his wife Donna Wallace Banks, son Marshall Bridgman Banks (Morgan), step-son John George Nichols, step-daughter Laura Marie Nichols, sister Christina Banks Hale (Ben), niece Justine Hale Milosev (Nikola), nephew Trey Hale (Isley) and cousins Hope Hana (Richard), Robert O'Quinn (Susie), and Seaborn O'Quinn (Nani).

Carter graduated from Sandalwood High School and the University of Florida where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. He had a career in the mortgage loan business for over thirty years. Carter's passions included fishing, hunting, golfing, performance driving, but most of all helping others.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society

There will be a celebration of life forthcoming.

