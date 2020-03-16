|
Stevens
Caryl D. Stevens of Ponte Vedra Beach, passed away March 13, 2020 at Vicars Landing Health Center. She was born in South Bend, IN on August 25, 1937 to George and Edith Erhardt. She graduated from John Adams High School and St. Francis Central School of Nursing.
She was one of eight children all predeceased. Her daughter, Mary Caryl Knight passed away in 2005. She is survived by her husband, Hutch; children, David (Sandy), Laurie (Gary), Skye; son-in-law, Len; six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Her strong faith helped her over the bumps of life. She loved tennis, paddle tennis, golf and bridge. She was able to see the world with her family. A private service will be held at Christ Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice, 4266 Sunbeam Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32257. A special thanks to the staff of Hospice and Vicars Wellness Center.
