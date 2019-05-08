CARNES

Catherine Ann Naegelin Carnes was born on September 23, 1932, in Marshall, MO, to Frances Marie White and Ervin Francis Conrad Naegelin, and died on Monday, May 6, 2019. She received a Bachelor of Music Education Degree, with a major in voice, from Central Methodist College, Fayette, MO. She began her music teaching career by directing Marching Band and Choral Music in Braymer, MO, and Centerville, IA, and then received a Master's in Music Education with Voice Major from Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. In 1958 she went to Jacksonville, FL where she taught Choral and General Music for 13 years at Kirby-Smith Junior High. She met and was married, in 1959 to Ray Carnes, also in the education field as a guidance counselor. Home was full time in Mandarin from 1964 until her husband's retirement in 1998, and they spent many summers in the mountains near Brevard, NC. In 2007 they moved to Westminster Woods on Julington Creek, a life care community of the PCUSA Foundation.

For all of her life, Catherine has served various churches as a soprano soloist and choir member, the longest period being over 30 years at South Jacksonville Presbyterian Church, where both have been longtime members as well as serving as deacons and elders. After leaving teaching she became active in, and filled various offices, on the boards of the Friday Musicale, Inc., The Mandarin Garden Club, Downtown Ecumenical Services, Samaritan Counseling Services, as well as also serving in various offices and as Moderator of Presbyterian Women at South Jacksonville Presbyterian Church. In the NE Florida Presbytery of St. Augustine, she served in several offices as well as Moderator of Presbyterian Women in the Presbytery and on various Presbytery committees.

Catherine is survived by her husband, Raymond E. Carnes Jr., of the home; a sister-in-law, Joanne Elliotte of Darlington, SC; two nieces, Tonia Parnell and Debra Reed (Allen), all of Darlington; a nephew, David Elliotte of Hartsville, SC; as well as a number of cousins in other states.

Private inurnment will be held at Ridge Park Cemetery in Marshall, MO. In lieu of flowers, Catherine has requested that memorial contributions be made to Brevard Davidson River Presbyterian Church Music Department, 300 E. Main, Brevard, NC 28712 or to the Scholarship Fund of the Friday Musicale, Inc., 645 Oak St., Jacksonville, FL, 32204.

Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home of Marshall, MO, is in charge of arrangements and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com

