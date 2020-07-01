Catherine Bowyer
Bowyer
On Friday, June 26, 2020, surrounded by family and friends Catherine C. Bowyer passed away at the age of 66. She was a long-time member of The Order of the Eastern Star. Catherine leaves behind two precious fur babies Shane and Sweetie. She loved and treasured them. They were her strength and purpose.
She was preceded in death by her father Marlboro Thomas Bowyer Jr. and her mother Permilla Bowyer and her brother Thomas Vernon Bowyer.
Graveside services will be held Monday, July 6th at 10:00 am at Hardage-Giggens Oaklawn Chapel & Oaklawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Jacksonville Humane Society.
Please visit hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com to leave words of comfort for the family. Arrangements under the care and direction of Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207 904-737-7171.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 1 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel
4801 SAN JOSE BLVD
Jacksonville, FL 32207
9047377171
