Branch
Funeral services for Mrs. Catherine Branch who passed away May 12, 2020, will be a private service held Monday, May 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the back parking lot of St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2740 Edgewood Ave. Mrs. Branch remains will rest in the Mortuary for visitation of friends on Sunday (Today) from 3-5 pm. Interment Restlawn Memorial Park.
Arrangements by Phillips Mortuary 4815 Avenue 'B' (904)768-0666 Garcia M Phillips, LFD.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 15 to May 17, 2020.