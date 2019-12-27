|
|
DAVIS
Catherine Lockwood Davis died peacefully of natural causes in her sleep Christmas morning. She was born on August 9, 1960 in Jacksonville, Florida. She attended Riverside Presbyterian Day School, The Bolles School, Converse College, and graduated from the University of Georgia and The National Center for Paralegal Training in 1982. She was the second paralegal in the city of Jacksonville.
She was a real estate paralegal for Ulmer, Murchison, Ashby, Taylor and Corrigan, P.A. from 1983 - 1987 and for Mahoney, Hadlow and Adams, P.A. from 1988 - 1989. She recently returned to the legal field and was employed by Rogers Towers. Catherine married Jack Davis in 1986 and had two daughters. Catherine loved family life and was a devoted mother, daughter, sister, and aunt.
Catherine was a member of the 1979 debutante coterie. She was both a maid and queen of Ye Mystic Revellers. Catherine was active in the community. She was a member of the Poppy Circle of the Garden Club of Jacksonville. She served as an officer on the Board of Managers of the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America. She chaired multiple committees for the Women's Board of Wolfson Children's Hospital. She was an active parent volunteer at RPDS and Bolles. As a cancer survivor, she gave back by serving on the Pink Ribbon Golf Classic and the .
Catherine was a life-long Presbyterian. Among many roles, she taught Sunday School, coordinated funerals, and was a deacon at Riverside Presbyterian Church.
She was predeceased in death by her father, William Gaillard Lockwood, Jr., and stepson Reid Jones Davis. She is survived by her mother, Norma Kent Lockwood, daughters Caroline Davis Gibbs (Will), Margaret Beckwith Davis, friend and former husband, John Cummings Davis, stepson John Campbell Davis (Lori), sisters Norma Lockwood Farnell (Cleve), Elizabeth "Bookie" Zeigler (Mark), brother John Gaillard Lockwood (Emily); eight nieces and nephews; and 4 great nieces and nephews, and two schnoodles lovingly referred to as the "pup stars" (Rusty and Lilly).
Her service will be at 2pm on Saturday, December 28th, 2019 at Riverside Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Riverside Presbyterian Church or Wolfson's Children's Hospital.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019