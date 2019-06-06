McKibben

Catherine Faye McCaleb McKibben, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away to be with the Lord on May 31, 2019. Catherine was born on November 30, 1926, to Myrtice Reeves McCaleb and D McCaleb.

Catherine graduated Magna Cum Laude from Mercer University with a degree in biology and married Charles, her husband of 63 years, in 1949. Catherine and Charles moved to St. Louis where Catherine worked as a laboratory technician in cancer research at Washington University Medical School. When Catherine and Charles started a family, Catherine became a stay at home mom until her children were school age. Catherine, Charles, and their children moved to Jacksonville where Catherine worked as a secretary at Merrill Road Elementary School. She later was employed as an HRS caseworker for the State of Florida retiring in 1991. Catherine was an active member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. She will be remembered as a woman with strong values and as a servant of the Lord.

Catherine is survived by her sons Bruce McKibben and his wife Debbie, Brian McKibben and his wife Margaret, and daughter Anne McKibben Waryold and her husband Joe; grandchildren William, Chris and Karen McKibben, and Stephen and Kathy Waryold; step-grandchildren Jim and John Brown; great-grandchild Gloria McKibben; step-great-grandchildren Miko, Kayla, Alex, James, and Olivia Brown.

Services will be held at Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home, 850 St Johns Bluff Rd N, Jacksonville, FL 32225 on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. The visitation will be held from 8:00 am - 9:00 am and the funeral service will be 9:00 am - 10:00 am. Following the funeral, please join the family for a reception from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm. Interment will follow at 1:30 pm at The Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32218. Donations may be made in Catherine's memory to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 8264 Lone Star Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32211.

Please Sign the guestbook at www.Hardage-GiddensChapelHills.com

HARDAGE-GIDDENS, CHAPEL HILLS FUNERAL HOME, 850 St Johns Bluff Road North is serving the family.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 6 to June 9, 2019