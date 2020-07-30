Krueger
Catherine Maloney Krueger passed away on July 26, 2020, with her family by her side in Jacksonville, FL. She was born on October 19, 1944, in New York, NY to Catherine and Thomas Maloney.
She is survived by her children, Matthew T. Krueger, Catherine Geannine Krueger, Steven L. Krueger (Erin Mustard); grandson, Warren Jay Fukuda Krueger; brother, Thomas A. Maloney Jr.; family and friends too numerous to count.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gerald J. Krueger; brother, Bernard "Bernie" P. Maloney III; and parents, Catherine and Thomas Maloney.
There will be no memorial service in an effort to keep loved ones safe.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Catherine Maloney Krueger Memorial Fund established in trust to her daughter Catherine Geannine Krueger. Donations can be made by visiting this link: https://gf.me/u/yi7sj2
