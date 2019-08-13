|
|
Royal
The funeral service for Catherine Royal will be held 11 AM Saturday, August 17th, 2019 at the Evergreen Baptist Church 1100 Logan Street. The visitation will be 5 - 7 PM, Friday, August 16th, 2019 at the mortuary. Interment in Restlawn Cemeteries. Please sign the family guest book and view the video tribute @ www.tswarden.com. Arrangements in care of Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main Street, 765-1234.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2019