Stanley
Catherine "Cathie" M. Stanley of Ponte Vedra Beach passed away on Friday January 17, 2020. She was 93 years old.
Cathie, the daughter of William and Catherine McIlvenny was born and raised in Jersey City, New Jersey. Following the second World War she met the love of her life, Tom Stanley, married and focused her energies on raising four challenging, but appreciative sons in Bergen County, NJ. Cathie and Tom retired to Ponte Vedra Beach in 1988.
Cathie was an engaged wife, mom and grandmother, always a part of what was happening in her family. She was quick to celebrate success as well as offer counsel, comfort or a dose of reality when called for. She loved time with family, planning for Christmas and vacations, and was happiest on a cruise with her grandchildren.
Cathie was predeceased by her husband Tom, parents, and brothers William, Joe, Fran and John. She is survived by her sons Tom Jr., Rich, Patrick McLoughlin and Bill; daughters-in-law Kit, Val and Donna; and grandchildren Bill Jr. and wife Caitlin, Cathie, Caroline and husband Taylor Porth and Tom III.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Tuesday, January 21, 2020 with the beloved Reverend William Kelly as Celebrant with interment at Ponte Vedra Valley Cemetery. Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home…
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020