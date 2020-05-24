Stephens
Catherine Stephens, 54, a retired teacher of the Duval County School System passed away, May 21, 2020. A graveside service in loving memory of her life will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in the Restlawn Cemeteries-South. Visitation will be held in the mortuary on Tuesday, May 26, from 3:00PM-5:00PM. HOLMES-GLOVER-SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue, Jacksonville, Florida 32206, (904)768-5215. www.holmesgloversolomon.com
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 24 to May 27, 2020.