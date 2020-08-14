1/1
Cecil Acree
1920 - 2020
Acree
Cecil Wesley Acree, 99, devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather, departed this life peacefully on August 9, 2020, 29 days shy of his 100th Birthday. He was born on September 7, 1920 in Nashville,TN.
Cecil was the oldest son of Cecil and Irlene Acree.
He was predeceased by his loving wife Frances, brother Howard, sons Craig, John and grandson Allen Acree.
Cecil graduated from Robert E. Lee high school in 1937, and attended University of Florida. He served in the US Navy during WWII. He worked for the Federal Government at NAS JAX for 38 years. He was very proud of being one of the founding members of Jax Navy Federal Credit Union. He also served on the Board of Directors and on numerous committees.
Cecil and Frances were faithful members of Hendricks Avenue Baptist Church for 20 years. Cecil was an avid walker and loved living a healthy lifestyle.
Cecil is survived by his brother Jim, sons David (Jan), Charles (Gaye), Daughter In Law Kathy, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Cecil's Life will be held Saturday August 22nd 11:00am at Kirkwood Presbyterian Church 8701 Argyle Forest Blvd Jacksonville FL 32244.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Angels at Community Hospice of NE FL 4266 Sunbeam Road Jax FL 32257 or Hendricks Avenue Baptist Church 4001 Hendricks Avenue Jax FL 32207.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
