Dean
Cecil Dean, 94, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Big Bend Hospice in Tallahassee, FL. Cecil was born May 5th, 1925 to Lena Rebecca Dollar Dean and Donnie David Dean.
Cecil served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and graduated from the University of Georgia in 1951 with a degree in Forestry. He lived in Jacksonville, FL, and worked as a sales representative for Roseburg Lumber Company based in Roseburg, OR for a number of years. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Phyllis Jerome Dean with whom he was married for sixty-three years, and his brothers, Douglas Dean, Lawrence Dean, Otis Dean, Dewayne Dean and Tillman Dean.
Cecil was an avid University of Georgia football fan and enjoyed spending time with his wife Mary Burton Dean, whom he married in 2012, and his family and friends. He also enjoyed attending church at Faceville Baptist Church in Faceville, GA.
Cecil is survived by his wife, Mary; daughters, Carol (Jimmy) Hatcher and Nancy (Terry) Cotter; son Gary (Jeri) Dean; and step-children Joann (Ben) Helms, Ronald (Matea) Burton, Mary Alice Burton, and his sister, Virginia Dean Wooten, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by his grandchildren, Cecil Alan Dean, Erin Dean, and Matthew Dean. Also, Hunter Hatcher, Lauren Hatcher, Michael Cotter, and Amanda Cotter. He will dearly miss his great-grandchildren: Jonathan Riddle, Zoey Goodyear, Riley Goodyear, Jordynn Goodyear, and Grayson Hatcher.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 9th at 2:00 pm at Ivey Funeral Home in Bainbridge, GA with Rev. Robert Johns and Dr. Ernie Jones officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 10 at 1:00 pm at Arlington Park Cemetery, 6920 Lone Star Road, Jacksonville, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 or Honor Flight Tallahassee (https://www.honorflighttallahassee.org) in honor of Cecil Dean's memory.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019