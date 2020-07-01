1/
Cecil Eppes Shine
1977 - 2020
Shine
Cecil Eppes Shine IV, age 42, died on June 25th, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. He now lives eternally in the loving arms of our Heavenly Father, through Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior.
Cecil is survived by his father Cecil Eppes Shine III—Gainesville, FL, his mother Debra Dixon Shine—Greensboro, GA, brother Trevor Shine—Salt Springs, FL, nieces Bella and Lilly Shine, grandfather Carl Dixon—Duluth, GA, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Cecil grew up in S. Florida and N. Georgia. After attending the University of Georgia, he joined Georgia Pacific in Atlanta and later, began his career as a building products sales professional with the Blue Linx Corporation at their Yulee office. The Shine family has a deep connection to Jacksonville, and Cecil was immensely proud of his family legacy as a direct descendent of Thomas Jefferson. Thomas Jefferson's granddaughter, Caroline Matilda Eppes' first son was Cecil Eppes Shine and so the lineage began.
An avid sportsman, Cecil played baseball and graduated from East Hall Highschool, Gainesville, GA in 1995. Above all, he loved fishing and hunting in the woods with his Grandfather, Cecil E. Shine Jr, Dad, and his brother Trevor. This tradition goes way back with the Shine boys—anyone who has ever known them appreciates their unequaled knowledge of the "ways of the woods"
As a faithful servant of Jesus Christ, Cecil lived a life of witness where words were not necessary. He attended North River Baptist, Roswell Ga. and Celebration Church, Jacksonville. Cecil often ministered to others in their time of need, was supporting a homeless man, and gave generously to many. A meticulous, methodic, "man of few words" were his unmistakable characteristics. So many will miss his calming, reliable demeanor but also rejoice knowing he is now free of all of life's burdens. And we look forward to seeing him again someday. Hallelujah!
A public celebration memorial for Cecil will be held in North Florida in the near future.
Comments may be left online at Legacy.com or, tshine80@gmail.com, ddshine@aol.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 1, 2020
Our love to Debbie and Trevor. We love you dearly. May Jesus bring you comfort and healing in this time of sorrow. May Jesus bless Cecil's precious soul.

Dixie and pat
Carl Dixon
July 1, 2020
This is such a beautiful tribute. My prayers are with Cecil's family and friends. May the Lord bring you all peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Misty Cole
Friend
