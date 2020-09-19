1/
Cecile Martin Pearsall
Pearsall
Cecile Martin Pearsall passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida. Born in Tallahassee, Florida to George and Lucile Martin, Cecile grew up in Jacksonville where she graduated from Robert E. Lee high school. She attended Sweetbriar College, in Virginia and transferred to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she went on to obtain a master's degree in education. An accomplished artist, she worked as a professional portrait painter and donated her time and talent to paint an original mural in the children's wing of the Nash General Hospital in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. After marrying, she pursued a real estate career in the state of North Carolina before ultimately relocating to Jacksonville where she continued her work as a real estate broker and went on to obtain a general contractor's license. A true animal lover, she enjoyed supporting K & C Animal Rescue, and the great work they continue to do. She is survived by her son, Brad Pearsall, and his wife Sarah, as well as grandchildren, Grace, and James, along with her significant other, Scott Solliday. Private funeral services were held in Bainbridge, Georgia, where she was laid to rest with her parents. Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK & FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Blvd Jacksonville, Florida 32205. Please leave words of comfort at www.hgriversidefuneralhome.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hardage-Giddens Riverside Funeral Home
7242 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32205
9047819262
