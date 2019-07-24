|
|
DIXON
Cedric Duane Dixon passed away on July 20, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at Legacy Ministries Worship Center, 825 University Boulevard North. The late Cedric will rest in the Marion Graham, Jr. Chapel at the mortuary for visitation of friends on Friday, July 26th, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and in the church on Saturday morning from 8:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Entombment will be in the Edgewood Cemetery by MARION GRAHAM MORTUARIES, 1504 Gandy Street, (904) 765-0310.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 24 to July 25, 2019