Marion Graham Mortuaries, Northside
1504 Gandy St
Jacksonville, FL 32208
(904) 765-0310
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Marion Graham Mortuaries, Northside
1504 Gandy St
Jacksonville, FL 32208
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Legacy Ministries Worship Center
825 University Boulevard North
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Legacy Ministries Worship Center
825 University Boulevard North
Cedric Dixon Obituary
DIXON
Cedric Duane Dixon passed away on July 20, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at Legacy Ministries Worship Center, 825 University Boulevard North. The late Cedric will rest in the Marion Graham, Jr. Chapel at the mortuary for visitation of friends on Friday, July 26th, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and in the church on Saturday morning from 8:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Entombment will be in the Edgewood Cemetery by MARION GRAHAM MORTUARIES, 1504 Gandy Street, (904) 765-0310.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 24 to July 25, 2019
