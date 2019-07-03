|
|
Maddox
Funeral service for Mr. Cedric Todd Maddox will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00AM in the Mt. Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Carla Wells Maddox; children, Sade, Cedric Jr, (Dominique), Carrington and a host of loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be held in the mortuary on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 4-7 PM. Professional services provided by HOLMES GLOVER SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC, 4334 Brentwood Avenue.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 3 to July 5, 2019