Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 768-5215
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
Cedric Maddox


1967 - 2019
Cedric Maddox Obituary
Maddox
Funeral service for Mr. Cedric Todd Maddox will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00AM in the Mt. Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Carla Wells Maddox; children, Sade, Cedric Jr, (Dominique), Carrington and a host of loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be held in the mortuary on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 4-7 PM. Professional services provided by HOLMES GLOVER SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC, 4334 Brentwood Avenue.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 3 to July 5, 2019
