Mitchell
Cedric T. Mitchell passed August 8, 2019. Survivors include: A loving and devoted family. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00am at Mt. Herman Miss. Bapt. Church, Rev. A. L. Jordan, Sr., pastor. Visitation of friends will be held at the mortuary, Friday from 5-8pm and in the church Saturday from 9:30am until the hour of service. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc., 3631 Moncrief Rd.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019