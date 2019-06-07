SPARKMAN

Charity E. Sparkman (Cherry) passed on May 17, 2019 with her husband Don by her side after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer for the last two years. Charity was born in Atlanta Georgia on March 8, 1950 to Marilyn and Walter Elliott Jr.

Charity was a retired Dental Assistant, homemaker and a self-taught interior designer. She was known for her impeccable taste, style and gracious personality. Her family and her friends were her life.

Charity will be sadly missed by her husband of 37 years, Don; daughter, Brandie (Tom) Curtis of Louisville, KY; son, Jason (Joyce) McCall of Flowery Branch, GA; son, James (Jackie) Sparkman of Ponte Vedra, FL. She will be remembered fondly and lovingly by her 13 grandchildren as Grandma Charity. Charity is survived by her brothers, Phillip Elliott, Brad Elliott, and Alan Elliott and her sister Robin Bithell.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Charity's life with a reception on June 15 from 2:00 pm to 5:30 pm at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org).

Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.

