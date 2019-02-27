KATZ

Charlene Barrett Phillips Katz died peacefully in Greenville, SC on February 24, 2019 after a long life filled with love for friends, family, dogs and other living things, music, antique-collecting, art, travel and books. She was born on November 23, 1930 in Atlanta and spent much of her childhood in Columbia, South Carolina As a teenager, she moved with her family to Jacksonville. She attended John Gorrie Junior High School and Robert E. Lee High School, as did her husband and two daughters. She earned an Associate Degree at Jacksonville Junior College where, as a member of the Glee Club, she met her future husband, Bob.

Charlene and Bob Phillips were married for 39 years until his death in 1989. They reared two daughters together, spending most of those years in Jacksonville. They were avid supporters of the Jacksonville Symphony and the Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens. Charlene was a member of the Garden Club, the Women's Club and chair of the Children's Museum Guild, now known as MOSH. She played the piano and sang in the choir at Riverside Baptist Church under the direction of C. Edward Bryan. Charlene served on committees at her daughters' schools and enthusiastically supported their interests in piano, dance, the Fairfax Theatre and Girl Scouts.

In 1975, Charlene and Bob moved to Pensacola, a place they also grew to love and established many enduring friendships. She found pleasure in the smallest of things - wading in a cool mountain stream, spotting a bird's nest, a colorful leaf, a wildflower. She was an enthusiastic reader of many subjects including biographies, nature, history, art, science, and fiction. Through life's ups and downs, Charlene never shied away from helping a friend; she was always there for those who needed encouragement, an opinion, or just a good laugh.

Two years after Bob Phillips's death, Charlene married Donald M. Hetzler and moved to Sarasota, where her life was enriched by more wonderful friendships and an extended family of stepsons, their children and grandchildren. After Don died in 2005, Charlene moved to Greenville, SC.

In 2007, Charlene married Robert S. Katz, with whom she shared a love for music, family, travel, good friends, and the joy of more step children and grandchildren. She met each day with grace and enthusiasm and a ready welcoming smile. She was always looking outward, interested in other people. She was vivacious, witty, and generous in spirit. On one of her last days, in considerable discomfort, she asked how everyone else was doing. Then, without hesitating, "What are y'all doing for fun?"

Charlene is survived by her husband, Bob Katz; her two daughters, Mary Gaylen Phillips (Karin Brewster) of Tallahassee and Julie Phillips von der Lieth (John) of Tallahassee; her grandson, Jack Robert von der Lieth of Charlotte, NC; step-sons Donald Hetzler and Kemper Hetzler; step-daughters Joanne Katz; Ellen Katz Goldman (Dale) and step-son Richard Katz (Janice;) five step-grandchildren and five step-great grandchildren.

The family will have a private graveside service at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park where she will be placed beside her first husband, Bob Phillips; this will be followed by a Celebration of Life at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd., at noon on Thursday, February 28. The family asks to remember Charlene through donations to the Jacksonville Humane Society at https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/jaxhumane to honor her love for dogs or the Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville at http://www.culturalcouncil.org/give to benefit local arts organizations.