Charlene Hamilton

Hamilton
Charlene E. Hamilton, 87, of Jacksonville, FL, formerly of Jamestown, NY, cherished mother and grandmother, entered the Kingdom of God, peacefully at home, on October 7, 2020. Charlene was born in Evansville, In., March 4, 1933 to the late Charles Fischer and Henrietta (Emge) Fischer. She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, George W. Hamilton, and her son Dwight David Hamilton.
Charlene enjoyed working at Julia's Restaurant in Frewsburg, NY and many years at the snack shop as a cook at WCA Hospital, Jamestown, NY. She loved her church and was a member of St. Nicholas Park Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
Mother of George (Laura) Hamilton of Jacksonville, FL, Karen (Paul) Coleman of , Mi, and the late Dwight David (Mary) Hamilton of Jacksonville, Fl. Lisa (Dennis) Pier of Jacksonville, FL, John (Martine) Hamilton of Williamsburg, VA, Grandmother of Dawn Hamilton, Jason Hamilton, Enid Fielding, Kimberly Bestler, Justin Coleman, Amanda Seng, Roxanne (McDowell) Beeson, Katie Lawrence, William Pier, Brandon Hamilton, Ryan Hamilton, Jonathan Hamilton, Kassilyn Baker, and Victoria Reed. And numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Foster mother of 82 children.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com