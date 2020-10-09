1/1
Charlene Hamilton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hamilton
Charlene E. Hamilton, 87, of Jacksonville, FL, formerly of Jamestown, NY, cherished mother and grandmother, entered the Kingdom of God, peacefully at home, on October 7, 2020. Charlene was born in Evansville, In., March 4, 1933 to the late Charles Fischer and Henrietta (Emge) Fischer. She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, George W. Hamilton, and her son Dwight David Hamilton.
Charlene enjoyed working at Julia's Restaurant in Frewsburg, NY and many years at the snack shop as a cook at WCA Hospital, Jamestown, NY. She loved her church and was a member of St. Nicholas Park Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
Mother of George (Laura) Hamilton of Jacksonville, FL, Karen (Paul) Coleman of , Mi, and the late Dwight David (Mary) Hamilton of Jacksonville, Fl. Lisa (Dennis) Pier of Jacksonville, FL, John (Martine) Hamilton of Williamsburg, VA, Grandmother of Dawn Hamilton, Jason Hamilton, Enid Fielding, Kimberly Bestler, Justin Coleman, Amanda Seng, Roxanne (McDowell) Beeson, Katie Lawrence, William Pier, Brandon Hamilton, Ryan Hamilton, Jonathan Hamilton, Kassilyn Baker, and Victoria Reed. And numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Foster mother of 82 children.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved