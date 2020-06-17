Charles Albert Bell Jr.
1956 - 2020
Bell
Charles Albert Bell, Jr., went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 15, 2020, after a swift battle with cancer. He was born November 21, 1956, in Jacksonville, FL, to Charles and Betty Bell. Chuck is survived by his wife of 41 years, Angie; sons, Ben (Claire) and Drew Ralston (Josh); daughters, Katherine and Leah; brothers, Dan and Ron; grandchildren, Everett and Juliette; numerous loving relatives, devoted friends and church family. Private funeral services will be held in the chapel at Ponte Vedra Valley at 1:30 pm, Saturday, June 20, followed by a public graveside service at 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to Alabama Baptist Children's Homes.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ponte Vedra Valley Funeral Home
